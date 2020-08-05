Companies / Mining

Peabody posts record loss after $1.42bn impairment charge

05 August 2020 - 22:22 Will Wade
New York — Peabody Energy reported its biggest loss ever after writing down more than half the value of its North Antelope Rochelle mine in Wyoming.

The largest US coal producer took a $1.42bn impairment charge on the sprawling surface operation, leading to a second-quarter net loss of $1.54bn, according to a statement Wednesday.

North Antelope is the biggest coal mine in the US, accounting for about 12% of US production in 2019. It has about 19 years of reserves, but with utilities increasingly shifting away from coal, the company may now be recognising that its supply will outlive demand, according to Andrew Cosgrove, mining analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence. He estimates the facility is worth between $750m  and $1bn, after the writedown.

“They might have cut the mine life in half,” Cosgrove said in an interview. “There really is no respite in sight, and the bottom for coal demand continues to remain elusive.”

Peabody shares fell as much as 10%, and were down 4.8% to $3  in New York.

Coal once accounted for more than half of the electricity on the US power grid but was surpassed by natural gas in 2016. And with wind and solar getting cheaper and growing pressure to rein in the emissions that drive climate change, renewables are on track to eclipse coal this year.

Peabody said the writedown was “driven by changes in multiple assumptions, including lower long-term natural gas prices, timing of coal plant retirements and continued growth from renewable generation”, according to the statement. “Coal’s share of the US generation mix will continue to be lower than prior year levels.”

RBPlat pumps cash despite lockdown

The mid-tier miner warns of a possible delay in new Styldrift mine after losing 45 days to Covid-19
Companies
1 day ago

Rio Tinto sorry about damage to ancient Aboriginal site

The miner’s explosives damaged a site used by humans 46,000 years ago, that could have been avoided, heralding new community-legislation
Companies
1 day ago

EXCLUSIVE: SA mineral exports rebound strongly in June despite Covid-19

SA’s mineral exports data shines in June as the rand depreciates against the dollar
National
5 hours ago

PGM prices put plaster over lockdown wound

Palladium and rhodium are now by far the biggest contributors to PGM companies’ revenue
Companies
1 day ago

MC Mining production falls by two thirds due to Covid-19 lockdown

Coal production fell 66% in the junior miner’s quarter to end-June, but pre-lockdown levels of production have since resumed
Companies
5 days ago

