MC Mining production falls by two thirds due to Covid-19 lockdown

Coal production fell 66% in the junior miner’s quarter to end-June, but pre-lockdown levels of production have since resumed

31 July 2020 - 10:56 karl gernetzky
Picture: SOWETAN

Junior coal miner MC Mining said on Friday that production fell by two thirds due to Covid-19 restrictions in its quarter to end-June, but pre-lockdown levels of production have since resumed.

The group’s Uitkomst colliery generated 41,536 tonnes during the quarter, a 66% fall from the same period in 2019, while prices also fell.

The Covid-19 pandemic resulted in a significant decline in export thermal coal prices, falling from $79 a tonne in the preceding three months to $55 for the quarter to end June.

This is 16% lower than the comparative quarter of 2019, the group said.

MC Mining relies on Uitkomst for cash generation, but its priority is its flagship Makhado project, which will produce coking coal and thermal coal once production begins.

The lockdown measures were eased progressively during the quarter, allowing Uitkomst to return to steady-state production by the end of June with orders returning to pre-pandemic levels in July, said acting CEO Brenda Berlin.

In morning trade on Friday, MC Mining’s share was up 0.88% to R1.15, giving it a market capitalisation of R162m. Its share has fallen 82% so far in 2020.

MC Mining reports production grew ahead of lockdown

Production in the three months to end-March rose 12% year on year, despite effect of the lockdown starting on March 26
3 months ago

MC Mining’s loss widens as coal prices fall

Coal prices fell by almost a third during the miner's half-year to end-December, though it managed to increase production
4 months ago

WATCH: How SA’s miners are facing a funding squeeze

Baker Mckenzie’s Wildu du Plessis talks to Business Day TV about the Mining Indaba
5 months ago

