Glencore raises earnings forecast amid boost from trading business

Diversified miner Glencore has raised its earnings forecast for its full year to end-December, citing a strong performance from its marketing division.

Glencore is one of the world’s largest traders of physical commodities, saying it sets them apart from many of its peers, which rely mostly on physical production.

The group said on Friday it expects earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation to be at the upper end of its previous guidance of between $2.2bn (R44bn) and $3.2bn.

“In the near-term, we remain alert to the continuing challenges that Covid-19 presents,” said CEO Ivan Glasenberg.

“While we expect our operating cash flow to remain solid, we are ready to adapt to changing market conditions.”

In morning trade on Friday Glencore’s share price was unchanged at R38.69, having fallen 10.81% in the year to date.

