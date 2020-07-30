Companies / Mining

RBPlat swings to profit as PGM prices surge

The community-owned PGM miner lost 45 days of production due to the Covid-19 lockdown

30 July 2020 - 13:40 Allan Seccombe
Workers at RBPlat’s Styldrift Mine in North West celebrate the intersection of the Merensky Reef 600m below the surface. Picture: KATHERINE MUICK-MERE
Workers at RBPlat’s Styldrift Mine in North West celebrate the intersection of the Merensky Reef 600m below the surface. Picture: KATHERINE MUICK-MERE

Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) will record a strong interim financial rebound despite a hefty blow to its production in the first half of the year as SA’s economy was shut down at the end of March.

RBPlat, which is 40% owned by a North West province community investment holding company, Royal Bafokeng Holdings, said its production of platinum, palladium, rhodium and gold at its two mining operations fell by 13% in the six months to end-June compared to 2019.

“The managed shutdown and subsequent ramp up of our operations as a result of the national lockdown resulted in an effective loss of about 45 days of production,” RBPlat said.

RBPlat owns the Bafokeng Rasimone Platinum Mine and is ramping up its new Styldrift mine to steady state production.

However, on the financial side, the prices for rhodium, palladium and gold increased sharply during the first six months of the year. Anglo American Platinum (Amplants), which reported its interim results on Monday, said the rhodium price increased more than three-fold during the first six months of 2020, while palladium increased by 50%.

The weakening of the rand meant Amplats received an 80% higher rand price for the basket of metals it mined.

RBPlat anticipates earnings per share of 330c to 344c compared to a 70.8c loss the year before.

Headline earnings, which strip out one-off items to give a like-for-like set of numbers for investors to consider, will be 327.3c to 341.3c per share against a 70.8c loss.

RBPlat will publish its interim results on August 4.

seccombea@businesslive.co.za

RBPlat withdraws guidance and cuts capital expenditure due to Covid-19

The platinum miner is deferring R400m in capital expenditure due to the pandemic
Companies
3 months ago

Amplats to spend up to R800m on fixing plants to restore PGM supply

The world number two PGMs miner sees no disruptions to spares to fix broken plants that have taken 900,000oz of metals out of the market
Companies
4 months ago

Platinum miners in deal to handle Amplats force majeure shock

Royal Bafokeng Platinum nears a payment agreement with company for concentrate deliveries
Companies
4 months ago

RBPlat stumbles in 2019, but expects 2021 dividends

The CFO says while higher prices offset operational difficulties, production is expected to increase
Companies
4 months ago

Cash-rich Implats revives idea of merging with RBPlat

The miner is likely to conclude a deal to exit one of its shafts before the end of the year, and is looking for a possible acquisition
Companies
10 months ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Standard Bank takes first punch from pandemic on ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Sasol shares jump as investors celebrate asset ...
Companies / Energy
3.
ArcelorMittal SA shares tumble as loss widens to ...
Companies / Industrials
4.
EOH boss Stephen van Coller calls foul over JSE ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Stefanutti swings into R1bn loss amid Eskom woes
Companies / Industrials

Related Articles

Rocketing metal prices save Amplats dividend as profit falls

Companies / Mining

Implats’ full-year profits will jump more than a fifth

Companies / Mining

Jubilee Metals’s earnings jump amid production surge

Companies / Mining

Tharisa to finalise R760m Vulcan plant funding this quarter

Companies / Mining

New CEO Natascha Viljoen wants to grow Amplats to ‘meaningful size’

Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.