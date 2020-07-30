Companies / Mining

AngloGold CEO Kelvin Dushnisky quits

Dushnisky will leave the company precisely two years after joining, without having given a reason

30 July 2020 - 16:19 Allan Seccombe
AngloGold Ashanti CEO Kelvin Dushnisky. Picture: SUPPLIED
AngloGold Ashanti CEO Kelvin Dushnisky. Picture: SUPPLIED

Kelvin Dushnisky, CEO of the world’s third-largest gold miner AngloGold Ashanti, has resigned with effect from September 1, precisely two years after joining the company.

CFO Christine Ramon will act as interim CEO until a replacement is found, the company said on Thursday.

“Kelvin will remain in Toronto to spend time with his family but will be available to assist the group with a smooth handover until February 28 2021,”  the company said without giving the reason for his departure.

During his brief tenure, Dushnisky oversaw the sale of AngloGold’s last operating assets in SA to Harmony Gold.

Ian Kramer, now senior vice-president: group finance, will assume the role of interim CFO for the duration of the transition period.

seccombea@businesslive.co.za

