WATCH: How Covid-19 has not stopped Kumba’s R7bn project

Kumba Iron Ore CEO Themba Mkhwanazi talks to Business Day TV about the group’s new investment

29 July 2020 - 07:32 Business Day TV
Kumba Iron Ore's Kolomela mine, near Postmasburg in the Northern Cape. Picture: SUPPLIED
Kumba Iron Ore’s interim output and sales volumes took a knock due to lockdown regulations and as a result the group’s headline earnings per share (HEPS) plunged 17%.

However, the group will be powering ahead with a R7bn project.

Business Day TV spoke to Kumba Iron Ore CEO Themba Mkhwanazi for more detail on the group’s financial performance and the new investment.

