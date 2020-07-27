Rocketing metal prices save Amplats dividend as profit falls

Anglo American Platinum reported a dip in interim profit after a tough start to the year with processing difficulties and a lockdown in SA, but a sharply higher price for its metals meant a return to shareholders despite the headwinds.

Amplats, which is 80% owned by Anglo American and is the world’s second-largest source of platinum group metals (PGMs), reported a 9% fall in posttax profit to R9.35bn for the six months to end-June compared with a year earlier.

Revenue shot up 28% to nearly R55bn due to an 80% rise in the rand prices for the metals it produces.

The prices offset a one-third fall in PGM sales for the period.

Amplats sold 1.23-million ounces of metals in the six months after refined output was hammered by the failure of its two converter plants that feed the refineries as well as disruptions stemming from the March 27 lockdown of the economy to stem the spread of Covid-19.

Amplats declared an interim dividend of R10.23 per share, 7% lower than for the same period a year earlier.

The difficult start to the year has proved a test for new CEO Natascha Viljoen who replaced Chris Griffith. He surprised the market by resigning earlier this year.

The lockdown cost Amplats 585,500oz of PGM production, while the company paid R1.2bn to employees who were not working during the lockdown, which was eased in phases.

From the start of June all mines were allowed to return to full production provided stringent health and safety measures were met.

Amplats expects to return to 95% of capacity by year’s end. It was at 80% by end-June.

Amplats forecast refined output for the full 2020 financial year to end-December to be between 3.1-million and 3.6-million ounces.

There are 500,000oz of platinum, palladium and rhodium in processing inventory that will be refined and sold by end-2021.

Underpinning Amplats’s revenue was the purchase of metals from third parties to continue supplies to the company’s customers. Revenue from these purchases rose to nearly R15bn from R11bn a year ago.

Refined production, excluding the metal processed by paying customers, dropped 49% to 1-million ounces due to the converter failures and electricity supply disruptions during the first quarter.

