Heavy December rains push Wescoal into a loss

Unprecedented rainfall in December weighed on the junior coal producer in its year to end-March

21 July 2020 - 10:55 karl gernetzky
Junior mining company Wescoal slipped into a loss in its year to end-March after heavy rainfall in December hit production.

The group posted a loss of R136.6m, from profit of R88.2m previously, with rainfall of 343mm in December resulting in as much as 15 days’ equivalent production loss at each of its operations.

The underperformance of mining contractors also negatively affected coal production, the group said, as well as community and industrial unrest.

“The year has been challenging for Wescoal, but we have also been relatively successful in achieving some of the corporate objectives that were laid out last year,” CEO Reginald Demana said.

“The strategy and core ideology of stability, scalability and sustainability has been well established, and it lays a foundation upon which we intend to return the company to profitability and to grow operationally in the year ahead,” Demana said.

In morning trade on Tuesday, Wescoal's share was unchanged at 70c, giving the group a market capitalisation of R294m.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Coal producers in the dark as Eskom warns of force majeure

The utility has warned it may not take delivery of contracted coal, but the extent and impact of the move is yet to be seen
2 months ago

Eskom may not take contracted Wescoal supply amid lockdown

As with Exxaro, the utility has invoked force majeure on its coal supply agreements with the junior miner
2 months ago

Wescoal deemed an essential service provider

As an Eskom supplier the company will remain operational, but warns the industry is in uncharted territory.
3 months ago

