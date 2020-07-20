Companies / Mining

South32 warns of R1.8bn in writedowns amid Covid-19 uncertainty

Group temporarily mothballs manganese alloy smelter and faces restructuring and retrenchment costs

20 July 2020 - 09:43 karl gernetzky
A sign adorns the building in which Australian miner South32 has its office in Perth, Western Australia. Picture: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY
A sign adorns the building in which Australian miner South32 has its office in Perth, Western Australia. Picture: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Diversified miner South32, which was spun out of BHP in 2015, has warned of about $109m (R1.8bn) in writedowns for its manganese interests as Covid-19 batters the global economy and weighs on the outlook for commodities.

The group, which has a market capitalisation of almost R124bn, said it expects to report the write-downs in its year to end-December, having decided to put its SA manganese alloy smelter, Metalloys, into temporary care and maintenance.

Covid-19 has also affected a review of its Temco manganese smelter in Australia, the group said in a trading update.

South32 expects to report one-off, pretax restructuring costs, including redundancies, at Metalloys of about $7m, but said it is focused on cost reduction in preparation for “a potentially extended period of volatility and lower commodity prices”.

South32’s share price was unchanged at R25.54 in morning trade on Monday, having fallen 3.77% in the year to date.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Communities starved of mining royalties amid lack of transparency

Miners have no way of knowing where billions paid to government and community entities went
National
1 week ago

Coal producers in the dark as Eskom warns of force majeure

The utility has warned it may not take delivery of contracted coal, but the extent and impact of the move is yet to be seen
Companies
2 months ago

South32 cleared to restart SA coal exports

Diversified miner receives nod to resume operations, albeit at a reduced rate
Companies
2 months ago

South32 cuts spending on assets as it seeks to save R2.8bn

The group is planning to save R2.8bn over the next 15 months, mostly by cutting spending related to sustaining production
Companies
3 months ago

Most read

1.
Market rebound helps lift Ninety One and ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Futuregrowth to beef up portfolio of tech ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Commercial banks commit to better conveyancing ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Invicta to sell four businesses for R607m to ...
Companies / Industrials
5.
Zeder AGM shows up limitations of digital ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

South32 reports profit plunge due to US-China trade war

Companies / Mining

South32 battles red tape over Eskom contracts

Features

South32 lowers SA coal production forecast

Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.