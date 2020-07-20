South32 warns of R1.8bn in writedowns amid Covid-19 uncertainty

Diversified miner South32, which was spun out of BHP in 2015, has warned of about $109m (R1.8bn) in writedowns for its manganese interests as Covid-19 batters the global economy and weighs on the outlook for commodities.

The group, which has a market capitalisation of almost R124bn, said it expects to report the write-downs in its year to end-December, having decided to put its SA manganese alloy smelter, Metalloys, into temporary care and maintenance.

Covid-19 has also affected a review of its Temco manganese smelter in Australia, the group said in a trading update.

South32 expects to report one-off, pretax restructuring costs, including redundancies, at Metalloys of about $7m, but said it is focused on cost reduction in preparation for “a potentially extended period of volatility and lower commodity prices”.

South32’s share price was unchanged at R25.54 in morning trade on Monday, having fallen 3.77% in the year to date.

