Companies / Mining

Renergen starts SA’s first LNG auction

Bidders have been invited to apply for allocation of gas that will be produced at group’s Virginia Gas project in the Free State

20 July 2020 - 10:43 karl gernetzky
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Natural gas and helium group Renergen has started SA’s first liquefied natural gas (LNG) auction as it gears up production at what could be the world’s largest helium deposit.

Renergen’s Free State gas field is SA’s only onshore petroleum production right, with the group now inviting bids for the LNG that the Virginia project will produce.

The company said on Monday it expects to complete its first phase expansion plans of the project by 2021, while the second phase is expected to further boost production by 2023.

Renergen said earlier in July the deposit could be the world’s largest. The principal asset of Renergen, which is listed on the JSE and Australia’s ASX, is the Tetra4 site in the Free State.

It was estimated in a report commissioned by the emerging natural gas and helium producer from global energy consulting firm Sproule that the prospective helium resource at the Virginia Gas Project could be as big as 9.74-billion cubic metre. This could exceed the entire proven reserves of North America, the group said recently.

Helium is critically important for the medical industry and is used for cooling in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machines. It is also needed for the manufacture of fibreoptic cables, the cooling of nuclear power and the propulsion of rockets into space. It is a key input for the defence industry.

In morning trade on Monday Renergen’s share was up 3.77% to R13.76, having risen 41.13% so far in 2020.

With Lisa Steyn

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Renergen helium find could be world’s largest

The company's Free State site holds the first and only onshore petroleum production right in SA
Companies
1 week ago

Why Renergen’s prospects look promising

Renergen is making it its business to talk up small-cap stocks. And its own prospects, hype aside, look promising
Money & Investing
4 days ago

Total and Renergen partner to provide LNG at the pumps

The customer base for the LNG will predominantly be logistics companies operating trucks along the main routes across SA
Companies
1 month ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Market rebound helps lift Ninety One and ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Futuregrowth to beef up portfolio of tech ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Commercial banks commit to better conveyancing ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Invicta to sell four businesses for R607m to ...
Companies / Industrials
5.
Zeder AGM shows up limitations of digital ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Renergen says Covid-19 may lift call for helium

Companies / Mining

Renergen mulls power generation from surprise gas discovery in Free State

Companies / Energy

Free State’s gas bonanza

Features

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.