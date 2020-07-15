WATCH: How mining output recovered from a record low

SA’s mining output recovered in May from a record low, with production ticking up month on month.

On a month-on-month, seasonally adjusted basis, mining production rose 44% in May from the previous month’s decline of a revised 36.8%.

The improvement is due to the government’s decision to ease Covid-19 lockdown restrictions to level 4 during the period, which allowed more producers to come back online. On an annual base, however, output slumped 29.8%.

Business Day TV discussed the data with Henk de Hoop from RMB.