Companies / Mining ANC rekindles hope of tax incentives to help mining investment Junior miners ‘hugely encouraged’ that ANC document leans towards Canadian model to ignite moribund exploration BL PREMIUM

The ANC’s discussion document on rebuilding SA’s economy gave the junior mining sector some hope to cling to in these uncertain times, as it raised the question of incentivising investment in the sector.

The 30-page document outlines various strategies and plans the governing party has for reconstructing, growing and transforming the economy after the damage inflicted on it by a strict lockdown to curb the Covid-19 epidemic, worsening unemployment and business closures.