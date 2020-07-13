ANC rekindles hope of tax incentives to help mining investment
Junior miners ‘hugely encouraged’ that ANC document leans towards Canadian model to ignite moribund exploration
13 July 2020 - 21:19
The ANC’s discussion document on rebuilding SA’s economy gave the junior mining sector some hope to cling to in these uncertain times, as it raised the question of incentivising investment in the sector.
The 30-page document outlines various strategies and plans the governing party has for reconstructing, growing and transforming the economy after the damage inflicted on it by a strict lockdown to curb the Covid-19 epidemic, worsening unemployment and business closures.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now