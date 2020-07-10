Pan African to be debt free in 12 months as gold price soars

Pan African Resources expects to be debt free within 12 months as gold output ramps up in a high rand gold-price environment, CEO Cobus Loots said on Friday.

In the 2020 financial year to end-June, Pan African slashed R800m from its net debt, bringing it to R1.1bn by the end of the period.

“We are especially pleased to report that the rate of de-gearing has exceeded previous guidance and, at prevailing rand gold prices and guided production levels, we expect to be debt free within the next 12 months,” Loots said in a statement.

Pan African had expected to be debt free in three years.

The rand gold price has traded above a record R1m/kg during the course of 2020 and is close to those levels.

Updating the market on its production performance for the year, Pan African said its gold output had increased by 4% to 179,575oz for the year compared to a year earlier and higher than its target of 176,000oz.

It set its 2021 target at 190,000oz.

Pan African has resumed underground mining at Evander, mining the pillars, which are support structures holding up tunnels and workings. In June, it reached steady state production from this mining close to the 8 Shaft.

The project will deliver 30,000oz a year for three years.

There is a second underground project at Evander called Egoli that Pan African has studied and found to be viable. The project will add 60,000 to 80,000oz of gold to the company’s output a year for at least nine years.

“Non-dilutive funding options are currently being explored for the finance of the project,” it said.

Pan African needs to complete 560m of underground tunnel development to bring the Egoli project into production. Detailed work by DRA Global is under way to develop the project.

At the Barberton underground mines in Mpumalanga, a study was completed into mining high-grade ore at the Prince Consort shaft in the New Consort mine complex.

As a way to improve its environmental credentials and reduce its exposure to state power monopoly Eskom, which has erratic and increasingly expensive electricity supply, Pan African will build a 10MW solar plant at Evander to supply its new R1.7bn Elikhulu tailings retreatment project.

The timing of the project, which will take 12 months to build, is important because of the recently introduced carbon tax adding an extra layer of cost for energy-intensive mines.

“The project, with an expected minimum life of at least 20 years, is expected to generate electricity at a cost lower than Eskom power, which also makes this investment economically compelling,” Loots said.

A second study is under way to install a solar array at Barberton where Pan African has underground mining and a tailings retreatment operation.

