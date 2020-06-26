Debt-ravaged Petra Diamonds puts itself up for sale

SA-focused Petra Diamonds has put its entire business or parts of its assets up for sale as a $650m (R11.25bn) debt repayment looms in May 2022.

The global diamond industry has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, which has dried up buying of jewellery, leading to low demand for rough diamonds and shrinking mining companies’ revenue streams.

Petra is a major producer of SA diamonds alongside De Beers. It started a strategic review of its business on March 27, the day SA’s government ordered an economic lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“Pursuant to this strategic review and in order to assess all strategic options to maximise value to its stakeholders, the board of Petra Diamonds announces today that it has decided to seek offers for the company, or for parts of the business, or assets of the Petra Diamonds group,” it said.

No such offers have yet been received, the London-listed company said, adding that if any party were interested they should contact its adviser, Rothschild & Co.

seccombea@businesslive.co.za