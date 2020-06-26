Companies / Mining

Debt-ravaged Petra Diamonds puts itself up for sale

The SA-focused diamond miner has a $650m debt repayment in two years as Covid-19 dries up jewellery demand

26 June 2020 - 18:28 Allan Seccombe
A 25.5-carat blue diamond found at Petra Diamonds' Cullinan mine. Picture: PETRA DIAMONDS
A 25.5-carat blue diamond found at Petra Diamonds' Cullinan mine. Picture: PETRA DIAMONDS

SA-focused Petra Diamonds has put its entire business or parts of its assets up for sale as a $650m (R11.25bn) debt repayment looms in May 2022.

The global diamond industry has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, which has dried up buying of jewellery, leading to low demand for rough diamonds and shrinking mining companies’ revenue streams.

Petra is a major producer of SA diamonds alongside De Beers. It started a strategic review of its business on March 27, the day SA’s government ordered an economic lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“Pursuant to this strategic review and in order to assess all strategic options to maximise value to its stakeholders, the board of Petra Diamonds announces today that it has decided to seek offers for the company, or for parts of the business, or assets of the Petra Diamonds group,” it said.

No such offers have yet been received, the London-listed company said, adding that if any party were interested they should contact its adviser, Rothschild & Co.

seccombea@businesslive.co.za

As the world economy slows, De Beers cancels its third sale

Diamonds miners are under pressure from the Covid-19 pandemic, which is curtailing sales, hammering revenue and forcing change
Companies
2 months ago

Reduced demand from China cuts Petra share price by 20%

Coronavirus and resultant uncertainty makes consumers cautious about buying diamonds, says company
Companies
4 months ago

Petra prioritises production to tackle debt load

Petra Diamonds is working to allay market worries over a $650m bond due in 2022
Companies
4 months ago

Petra Diamonds revenue slips as demand wanes in Hong Kong and China

The shares fall after the Cullinan mine owner says slowing demand hit revenue
Companies
4 months ago

Most read

1.
Sun International’s two largest shareholders ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
2.
Standard Bank directors reappointed despite ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Take-home pay data shows SA has hit the ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Surge in bad loans forces African Bank to cut ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Mr Price sales plummet almost 90% in April
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Reduced demand from China cuts Petra share price by 20%

Companies / Mining

New business models vital for retailers to lure consumers to digital platforms

Opinion

Anglo American cuts capex by $1bn and eyes $500m less in costs

Companies / Mining

Rapaport plans diamond trading platform to underpin value

Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.