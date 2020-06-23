Companies / Mining New CEO Natascha Viljoen wants to grow Amplats to ‘meaningful size’ A processing specialist, Viljoen is targeting improved maintenance and world-class technology to take Amplats to the next level BL PREMIUM

One of the mandates assigned to Natascha Viljoen, the new CEO of Anglo American Platinum, is to grow the company to a “meaningful size”, with the opencast Mogalakwena mine a major part of that strategy.

Amplats, which is 80% owned by Anglo American, is the world’s second-largest supplier of global platinum group metals (PGMs), after surrendering first position recently to Sibanye-Stillwater.