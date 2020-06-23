New CEO Natascha Viljoen wants to grow Amplats to ‘meaningful size’
A processing specialist, Viljoen is targeting improved maintenance and world-class technology to take Amplats to the next level
23 June 2020 - 05:00
One of the mandates assigned to Natascha Viljoen, the new CEO of Anglo American Platinum, is to grow the company to a “meaningful size”, with the opencast Mogalakwena mine a major part of that strategy.
Amplats, which is 80% owned by Anglo American, is the world’s second-largest supplier of global platinum group metals (PGMs), after surrendering first position recently to Sibanye-Stillwater.
