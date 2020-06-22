Companies / Mining

Glencore share falls on news of Swiss criminal probe over DRC dealings

Authorities are investigating alleged failure to institute organisational measures to prevent graft

22 June 2020 - 09:49 karl gernetzky
Glencore. Picture: REUTERS
Glencore. Picture: REUTERS

The share price of diversified miner Glencore was on track for its worst day in more than three months on Monday, amid news Swiss authorities are investigating alleged corruption related to its operations in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Glencore said it will co-operate with the investigation by the office of the attorney-general of Switzerland regarding its alleged failure to have organisational measures in place that will prevent corruption in the DRC.

In December, The Wall Street Journal reported the UK’s Serious Fraud Office was investing the mining company.

In morning trade Glencore’s share price was down 7.41% to R35.01, having fallen 48.08% so far in 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Zambia mining revenue drops by 30% due to virus impact

Lower revenue from mining — Zambia's economic mainstay — is expected to continue for another year
World
3 days ago

Investors must wake up to new climate game

Conviction, action and self-education are key amid concerns over global warming
Opinion
1 week ago

Anglo CEO Mark Cutifani reiterates SA thermal coal exit

Anglo American hammers home the point that thermal coal is no longer an asset it wants and it will be out of SA thermal coal within three years
Companies
1 month ago

Merafe and Glencore to keep most of their smelters in mothballs

The Glencore-Merafe Chrome Venture has restarted operations at its Lion smelter, but others remain shut
Companies
1 month ago

Most read

1.
NEWS ANALYSIS: MultiChoice on the road to a ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Car rental to bear the brunt of Motus Holdings’ ...
Companies / Industrials
3.
Telkom suspends dividend policy for three years ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Sasol moves to cut jobs ahead of organisational ...
Companies / Energy
5.
WATCH: Can Aspen meet demand for its Covid-19 ...
Companies / Healthcare

Related Articles

Zambia threatens Glencore about closing mines due to Covid-19

Companies / Mining

Coal producers in the dark as Eskom warns of force majeure

Companies / Mining

Zambia says Glencore declares force majeure

Companies / Mining

Glencore puts dividend on ice over Covid-19 concern

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.