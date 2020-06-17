BHP appoints David Lamont as CFO

Global diversified miner BHP has appointed David Lamont as CFO with effect from the beginning of December.

Lamont served in senior roles at BHP between 2001 and 2006, beginning his career as an accountant at Deloitte.

Lamont is a former CFO for several multinational companies across a range of industries, including OZ Minerals, PaperlinX, and Incitec Pivot.

Lamont replaces Peter Beaven, who will continue with the company in an advisory capacity until early 2021.

“David has built a strong track record of financial management with publicly traded multinational organisations over many years,” said BHP CEO Mike Henry.

“He will bring broad global experience across a diverse range of industries, including mining, deep financial knowledge and a clear focus on delivering strong results for the company and shareholders,” Henry said.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za