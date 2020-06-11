Former high-profile SA mines ministry official in key post in Angola
Jacinto Rocha is appointed to a powerful position in Angola's mineral regulator after more than a decade in SA's minerals ministry
11 June 2020 - 21:00
Jacinto Rocha, best known to the South African resources industry from his time as deputy director of mining regulation, is the new president and CEO of Angola's National Mineral Resources Agency.
Rocha, who was born in the Angolan capital Luanda, has a long string of degrees and diplomas in law and mining. He served in the South African minerals department between 1994 and 2010, with the last five years in the powerful position of deputy director of mining regulation.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now