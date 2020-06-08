Companies / Mining Randgold & Exploration sets its sights squarely on Gold Fields billions In a legal matter dating back to 2008 and related to Brett Kebble shenanigans, the company has put all other claims on the back burner BL PREMIUM

The 12-year-old legal case brought against Gold Fields by Randgold & Exploration is “ripening” like a good cheese and will deliver the “best bang for our buck”, shareholders in the remains of the former mining investment entity were told by directors at the annual general meeting.

This story dates back to the early 2000s when Brett Kebble masterminded the complex machinations during which JSE-listed Randgold’s one-third stake in London-listed Randgold Resources and other companies’ shares was misappropriated and stolen.