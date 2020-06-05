News Leader
WATCH: How healthy is SA’s mining sector?
Minerals Council SA’s head of health, Thuthula Balfour, and Implats CEO Nico Muller talk to Business Day TV
05 June 2020 - 08:04
More than 500 miners have tested positive for the coronavirus and, as cases spike, some miners have been forced to close shop to contain the spread of the pandemic.
Business Day TV spoke to Thuthula Balfour, head of health at the Minerals Council SA, for greater perspective on what can be done to protect workers, while Impala Platinum CEO Nico Muller talks about what this means for his company.