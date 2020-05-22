News Leader
WATCH: How Afrimat increased revenue
Afrimat CEO Andries van Heerden talks to Business Day TV about the company’s annual results
22 May 2020 - 09:57
Afrimat has delivered strong annual numbers, reporting an 11.4% rise in revenue and a 48.5% jump in headline earnings per share (HEPS).
This was fuelled by strong iron ore prices, increased production and cost-saving measures.
Business Day TV caught up with CEO Andries van Heerden for further insight on the results.
Or listen to the full audio: