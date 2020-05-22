Companies / Mining

News Leader

WATCH: How Afrimat increased revenue

Afrimat CEO Andries van Heerden talks to Business Day TV about the company’s annual results

22 May 2020 - 09:57 Business Day TV
Afrimat founder Andries van Heerden. Picture: Ruvan Boshoff
Afrimat founder Andries van Heerden. Picture: Ruvan Boshoff

Afrimat has delivered strong annual numbers, reporting an 11.4% rise in revenue and a 48.5% jump in headline earnings per share (HEPS).

This was fuelled by strong iron ore prices, increased production and cost-saving measures.

Business Day TV caught up with CEO Andries van Heerden for further insight on the results.

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify Apple Podcasts Pocket Casts | Player.fm 

Afrimat upbeat as it eyes Covid-19 stimulus measures

Group profit for the year to end-February rose by more than a half, partially due to strong iron ore prices
Companies
1 day ago

JSE to contend with mixed Asian markets on Wednesday

Positive Chinese data is competing with reports that cast doubt on a trial showing promise in Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine
Markets
2 days ago

Afrimat ramps up production in line with demand

Not all the group's mines are operating at full capacity even though pandemic regulations have eased
Companies
1 week ago

Afrimat gets profit boost from Demaneng iron ore mine

The group expects headline earnings per share in its year to end-February to rise as much as 58%
Companies
1 month ago

Mines must return to work on April 17 ‘or face permanent damage’

Minerals Council to tell mines minister Gwede Mantashe it's critical operations restart at the end of the lockdown as the costs and damage mount
Companies
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Tiger Brands warns of hefty writedowns as economy ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Recovery from Covid-19 will be slow, warn ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Edcon is worth saving, say business rescuers
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
How do you solve a problem like Emirates’ A380 ...
Companies
5.
Momentum expects claims to surge and earnings to ...
Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.