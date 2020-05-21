Companies / Mining Tharisa cautiously optimistic as China returns to work The group has resumed production in SA and says it sees promising signs of demand in China for chrome and steel BL PREMIUM

Tharisa, a chrome and platinum group metals (PGMs) miner, says it is cautiously optimistic as China reopens it economy, with the group set to benefit from a rebound in chrome prices and full production at its operations in SA.

Tharisa operates a mine near Brits in the North West and has two plants to recover chrome and PGMs, Voyager and Genesis.