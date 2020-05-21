Tharisa cautiously optimistic as China returns to work
The group has resumed production in SA and says it sees promising signs of demand in China for chrome and steel
21 May 2020 - 11:47
Tharisa, a chrome and platinum group metals (PGMs) miner, says it is cautiously optimistic as China reopens it economy, with the group set to benefit from a rebound in chrome prices and full production at its operations in SA.
Tharisa operates a mine near Brits in the North West and has two plants to recover chrome and PGMs, Voyager and Genesis.
