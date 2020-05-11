Companies / Mining EXCLUSIVE: Vedanta’s Deshnee Naidoo eyes a mining leadership role After nearly six years heading the Indian resources giant’s offshore assets, Naidoo is aiming high for her next move BL PREMIUM

Deshnee Naidoo, the former head of Vedanta’s non-Indian assets, has set her sights on the leadership role of a big diversified mining company.

In the interim she has offered unpaid advisory services to the Minerals Council SA, as she takes a few months with her family, which includes two teenage daughters.