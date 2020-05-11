EXCLUSIVE: Vedanta’s Deshnee Naidoo eyes a mining leadership role
After nearly six years heading the Indian resources giant’s offshore assets, Naidoo is aiming high for her next move
11 May 2020 - 20:13
Deshnee Naidoo, the former head of Vedanta’s non-Indian assets, has set her sights on the leadership role of a big diversified mining company.
In the interim she has offered unpaid advisory services to the Minerals Council SA, as she takes a few months with her family, which includes two teenage daughters.
