Renergen says Covid-19 may lift call for helium

In the medium-term hospitals may decide to stock up on medical equipment that uses helium, the group says

30 April 2020 - 13:01 karl gernetzky
Digging in: Stefano Marani, CEO of Renergen at the Tetra4 gas plant in Virginia, Free State. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/FINANCIAL MAIL
Liquefied natural gas and helium company Renergen said on Thursday that Covid-19 may boost demand for helium in the medium term, as hospitals stock up on medical equipment that uses the gas.

Renergen is developing the Virginia gas field in the Free State, the only onshore petroleum production right in SA. The natural gas resource contains one of the richest helium concentrations recorded globally.

Covid-19 may result in countries preparing for future pandemics with additional medical facilities, the group said, which could result in increased oncology wards and more magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machines, the group said.

MRI machines use helium for cooling.

Renergen’s share was unchanged at R10.50 on Thursday afternoon, having fallen 24.46% so far in 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Free State's gas bonanza

A nondescript town in the Free State is home to the richest known helium resource — though investors were sceptical of the claim at first
Features
5 months ago

Renergen seeks greener grass on Australian Stock Exchange

The decision to list on the ASX was motivated by several advantages it would offer
Companies
1 year ago

Renergen: An attractive asset, and the appeal is growing

The renewable-energy group is the only holder of onshore natural petroleum gas exploration rights in SA it represents a unique asset
Investing
1 year ago

