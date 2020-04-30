Glencore to cut capital expenditure due to Covid-19

Glencore, the global diversified miner and trader headed by SA-born billionaire Ivan Glasenberg, said it will cut capital expenditure by as much as a quarter during 2020 as it battles uncertainty during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The miner now expects capital expenditure to be in a range of $4bn (R72.5bn) to $4.5bn, having previously given guidance of $5.5bn.

The group said in a trading update for its first quarter to end-March that its activities faced little disruption in its first quarter, with lockdowns in the countries in which it operates not yet fully taking effect.

“Disruptions to our business have, to date, been manageable and the majority of our assets are operating relatively normally, a credit to our people that have stepped up to the challenge of a changed working environment, especially those who continue to carry out their work on-site at our industrial assets — Glencore’s front line,” said Glasenberg.

The group has revised its guidance, trimming its outlook for copper, cobalt, nickel and chrome. The group did not give revised guidance for oil, but expects productions to be materially lower, as operations in Chad have been suspended.

Barclays analysts in a note said that while the 2020 capital expenditure guidance was lower than expected, overall the first-quarter guidance update “was much better than expected”, with production estimates for all commodities except ferrochrome higher than anticipated.

UBS analysts said that although production in the first quarter was trimmed, this was offset by unit costs.

“In our opinion, Glencore’s value is attractive, its balance sheet robust and commodity mix well-positioned for recovery; we expect it to outperform when Covid-19 is contained,” the UBS analysts said in a note.

In morning trade on Thursday Glencore's share price was down 0.54% to R35.54, having fallen 19.23% in the year to date.

