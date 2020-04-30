Glencore to cut capital expenditure by 25% due to Covid-19

Glencore, the global diversified miner and trader headed by SA-born billionaire Ivan Glasenberg, said it will cut capital expenditure by 25% during 2020 as it battles uncertainty during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The miner now expects capital expenditure to be in a range of $4bn (R72.5bn) to $4.5bn, having previously given guidance of $5.5bn.

The group said in a trading update for its first quarter to end-March that its activities faced little disruption in its first quarter, with lockdowns in the countries in which it operates not yet fully taking effect.

“Disruptions to our business have, to date, been manageable and the majority of our assets are operating relatively normally, a credit to our people that have stepped up to the challenge of a changed working environment, especially those who continue to carry out their work onsite at our industrial assets — Glencore’s front line,” said Glasenberg.

The group has revised its guidance, trimming its outlook for copper, cobalt, nickel and chrome. The group did not give revised guidance for oil, but expects productions to be materially lower, as operations in Chad have been suspended.

