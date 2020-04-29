Amcu and minerals council seek resolution ahead of court case
Anglo American has brought the union and council together to find common ground on returning mineworkers safely to work as lockdown eases
The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) and the Minerals Council SA have met to try to reach an agreed position on the safe return of mineworkers, ahead of an urgent labour court case to force regulations on the industry.
Amcu launched the case to compel the department of mineral resources and energy and the chief inspector of mines to regulate the conditions and measures governing the return of hundreds of thousands of mineworkers as lockdown regulations eased for mining companies, allowing them to return to 50% of capacity.
In his opening comments on the first day of the hearing, Alan Dodson, Amcu’s lawyer, said there had been “serious off-the-record attempts” between the union and council to “find each other and to arrive at an agreed position”.
The talks had not resulted in “complete harmony” but had led to a substantial nearing of each party towards a central position, he said.
Further talks on standard operating procedures for mining companies to follow in reopening mines could result in both sides “in complete agreement” around these codes, he said.
The council would not comment on developments in the court, said spokesperson Charmane Russell. The council has said it welcomed all forms of collaboration with unions to combat the spread of Covid-19.
The intervening party between Amcu and the council was the group of Anglo American companies, which collectively make up the largest mining outfit in SA, with assets ranging from platinum group metals, diamonds, coal, iron ore and manganese.
Anglo, under CEO Mark Cutifani, has a history of trying to find solutions out of court for potentially damaging legal impasses.
“That was done out of the recognition of the extraordinary circumstances in which we find ourselves,” said Dodson, adding that Amcu’s court case was now more focused on compelling the chief inspector of mines to make compulsory the codes around the return of mineworkers in terms of the Mine Health and Safety Act.
This would take time to implement in three stages as the chief inspector would be required to make codes of practice compulsory in terms of the act, then issue compliance guidelines and, finally, the codes of practice drawn up by companies would be lodged with the inspector to review them, he said.
The prevailing codes or standard operating procedures drawn up by the council were based on a voluntary model, while Amcu wanted to see them made compulsory under law and with sanctions that could be imposed on companies violating them.
Amcu also attacked the directive issued by the department last week about the return to work for having no sanctions and being inadequate.
“Human nature requires sanctions to bring about compliance,” Dodson said.
This argument was rebuffed by the department’s lawyer, Mark Wesley, who argued not all laws contained sanctions, but still required compliance because they were just as binding.
“The department is anxious not to just do something but to do the right thing. As to what the right thing is, Amcu continues to conflate not doing what they want with not doing anything at all,” he said.
Within a week the department would issue a request for submissions on the regulations and directives for companies to follow in the return of mineworkers to work, he said.
Directives issued by the department under the disaster management act were binding on the industry, he said.
The hearing continues on Thursday.