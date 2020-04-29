Amcu and minerals council seek resolution ahead of court case

The intervening party between Amcu and the council was the group of Anglo American companies, which collectively make up the largest mining outfit in SA, with assets ranging from platinum group metals, diamonds, coal, iron ore and manganese.

Anglo, under CEO Mark Cutifani, has a history of trying to find solutions out of court for potentially damaging legal impasses.

“That was done out of the recognition of the extraordinary circumstances in which we find ourselves,” said Dodson, adding that Amcu’s court case was now more focused on compelling the chief inspector of mines to make compulsory the codes around the return of mineworkers in terms of the Mine Health and Safety Act.

This would take time to implement in three stages as the chief inspector would be required to make codes of practice compulsory in terms of the act, then issue compliance guidelines and, finally, the codes of practice drawn up by companies would be lodged with the inspector to review them, he said.

The prevailing codes or standard operating procedures drawn up by the council were based on a voluntary model, while Amcu wanted to see them made compulsory under law and with sanctions that could be imposed on companies violating them.

Amcu also attacked the directive issued by the department last week about the return to work for having no sanctions and being inadequate.

“Human nature requires sanctions to bring about compliance,” Dodson said.

This argument was rebuffed by the department’s lawyer, Mark Wesley, who argued not all laws contained sanctions, but still required compliance because they were just as binding.

“The department is anxious not to just do something but to do the right thing. As to what the right thing is, Amcu continues to conflate not doing what they want with not doing anything at all,” he said.

Within a week the department would issue a request for submissions on the regulations and directives for companies to follow in the return of mineworkers to work, he said.

Directives issued by the department under the disaster management act were binding on the industry, he said.

The hearing continues on Thursday.

seccombea@businesslive.co.za