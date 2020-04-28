Companies / Mining

Alphamin opts for private share placement to reduce debt

28 April 2020 - 10:22 karl gernetzky
Under construction: Entrance to the Bisie tin mine. Picture: ALPHAMIN RESOURCES
Tin miner Alphamin Resources plans to raise up to $35m (R657m) in a private share placement to reduce debt.

A private placement involves selling shares to private investors, rather than through a public offering. The group intends to sell a maximum of 352.5-million shares, saying this would be used to pay off part of its $98m in senior secured debit.

Alphamin, which has a market capitalisation of R1.9bn and about 866-million shares in issue, produces tin in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The group's little-traded share was unchanged at R2.20 in morning trade on Tuesday, having fallen about 35% so far this year.

