State orders mining companies ramping up to tighten Covid-19 measures

The state issued a strict directive on health measures for mines to follow as they restart operations after a three-week lockdown, potentially derailing a legal challenge by the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) to force general Covid-19 regulations on the industry.

Amcu, which represents 100,000 mineworkers in a sector that employs 450,000 people, brought an urgent application to the labour court this week in Johannesburg to compel the state to regulate the mechanisms set up to protect employees from coronavirus.

The directive appears to deal with many of the union’s concerns but has not been gazetted. The court has set down April 29 for the start of the case.

On Thursday, the department of mineral resources & energy issued the directive to all mining companies outlining the measures they have to take in terms of the Mine Health and Safety Act, which demands that “every employer must, as far as reasonably practicable, provide and maintain a safe working environment”.