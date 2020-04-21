DRDGold lifts production slowly as lockdown eases
Miner cautious about perceived ambiguity in fluid regulations on phased restart of operations
21 April 2020 - 19:54
DRDGold, one of the world’s biggest gold-tailings retreatment operators, has no intention of “going hell for leather” in ramping up its business, despite the easing of restrictions for the mining sector in SA’s five-week lockdown.
Underground mines were stopped and put into care and maintenance programmes from March 27 when SA went into a national shutdown to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now