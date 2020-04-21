Companies / Mining DRDGold lifts production slowly as lockdown eases Miner cautious about perceived ambiguity in fluid regulations on phased restart of operations BL PREMIUM

DRDGold, one of the world’s biggest gold-tailings retreatment operators, has no intention of “going hell for leather” in ramping up its business, despite the easing of restrictions for the mining sector in SA’s five-week lockdown.

Underground mines were stopped and put into care and maintenance programmes from March 27 when SA went into a national shutdown to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus.