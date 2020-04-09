Tharisa restarts chrome and PGM output, but not sales

Tharisa, a chrome and platinum group metals (PGMs) miner, restarted the bigger of its two processing plants during SA’s 21-day lockdown, to process reduced mining output.

Tharisa, which is listed in Johannesburg and London, received permission from the SA government to resume limited mining and processing at its operation near Brits in the North West, and restarted work on April 6, half way through the nation wide lockdown ordered to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chrome is an essential ingredient in the manufacture of stainless steel. Specialty grades of chrome are used in foundries, leather tanning, wood preservatives and paints.

Tharisa has two plants to recover chrome and PGMs, Voyager and Genesis. It has restarted the larger Voyager plant, which has capacity to treat 300,000 tonnes of ore a month.

Without giving guidance on the rate of mining, Tharisa CEO Phoevos Pouroulis said the plant would operate at an “economically optimal rate”.

“We believe this interim plan is a sustainable solution, and as part of the mining plan, we continue to move waste material at the stipulated life of mine strip ratio,” he said.

There was no word on whether Tharisa was able to export its chrome and speciality grade chrome, the latter being a premium product in the market, or when shipments would resume, with much depending on the state lifting restrictions on road, rail and port movements for bulk commodities.

Most importantly for Tharisa has been securing what it termed inventory financing, which is basically securing money from lenders against the stockpiled material it is producing but is unable to sell immediately.

“Management intend to use working capital facilities to mitigate the cash flow affect of stockpiling as they may not be able to sell the material during the lockdown,” Derick Deale, an analyst with Renaissance Capital said in a note.

Tharisa has about 400 people out of a total workforce of 2,500 people on site at the mine and plant, which it will operate when it has enough ore stocked in front of it to justify turning it on. Instead of running the plant continuously, Tharisa will operate it in stages, a process called batch processing.

The Voyager plant is able to produce metallurgical and chemical grade chrome and Tharisa is one of the world’s leading suppliers of the product. The suspended Genesis plant is the source of foundry-grade chrome.

Saleable chrome will be stocked on site until transport logistics are put in place by the government.

In reporting its performance for the past six months, which comprised the interim period of its 2020 financial year, Tharisa said it had produced 66,500oz of the six metals that make up PGMs by the end of March.

It produced 652,600 tonnes of chrome concentrate, of which 494,600 tonnes were metallurgical chrome and 158,000 tonnes specialty grades of chrome.

During the interim period, Tharisa realised an average $138/tonne for its metallurgical chrome compared to the $162/tonne achieved for its 2019 financial year.

Pouroulis said the domestic Chinese price for this chrome was about $130/tonne “on the back of reduced pipeline supplies from SA as a result of the operational lockdown experienced by most large producers.”

SA is the world’s largest source of chrome ore, the bulk of which is sold to Chinese ferrochrome plants, and it is a major supplier of ferrochrome.

Tharisa processed 117,000 tonnes of third party chrome, which comes from a joint venture with Sibanye-Stillwater. Known as the K3 plant, the venture is full suspended during the lockdown.

Sibanye has stopped all its PGM and gold mines.

The state ordered the halt to underground mining, which is a labour-intensive business that poses a risk for the spread of Covid-19.

Tharisa continued to incur costs of community projects despite the halt in sales revenue, Pouroulis said.

“Tharisa will also continue to supply essential services to parts of the greater Marikana community, including freshwater and waste collection services, and maintain road infrastructure within the community,” he said.

