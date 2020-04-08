Companies / Mining

Eastplats to restart work under essential services order

The group has permission to transport and export the chrome concentrate produced by its Crocodile River tailings project

08 April 2020 - 10:44 karl gernetzky
Platinum. Picture: REUTERS
Platinum. Picture: REUTERS

Toronto- and Johannesburg-listed Eastern Platinum (Eastplats) says it has received permission to restart tailings retreatment at its Crocodile River Mine in the North West.

A phased restart will begin immediately, but at a reduced capacity, with Eastplats saying it remains committed to the government's direction to prevent the risk of spread of Covid-19.

“Eastplats has produced risk assessments and adopted appropriate procedures to maintain a safe workplace for its employees and the communities in which it operates,” the group said.

The group is conducting tailings retreatment at its previously mothballed Crocodile River Mine near Brits in the North West to extract chrome, and is also extracting platinum group metals (PGM) concentrate.

The director-general of the department of mineral resources and energy had issued the essential services order, which allows Eastplats to transport and export the chrome concentrate produced by the project.

In morning trade on Wednesday, Eastplat's little-trade share was unchanged at R1.60, giving the group a market capitalisation of R148m.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

