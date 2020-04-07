Glencore draws Zambian government’s ire as it places copper mines on care and maintenance

Glencore's Mopani Copper Mines in Zambia will be temporarily closed amid a challenging operating environment, a low copper price and effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The pandemic has disrupted industries around the world as governments implement drastic measures to curb the rapid spread of the virus.

“The operating, regulatory and macroeconomic environments remain very challenging and have continued to place significant pressure on the business,” Mopani Copper Mines (MCM) said on Tuesday.

Glencore, a global mining and trading group, owns 73% of MCM.

“In addition to the impacts of a rapid decline in the copper price, Mopani’s situation has been further impacted by the critical disruptions to international mobility, transportation and supply chains arising from Covid-19.”

MCM said key personnel were unable to travel to site and that a number of projects it was commissioning have been placed on hold.

“In the circumstances, and following consultation with its majority shareholder and funder, Mopani can no longer continue operating its mining operations and will transition those mining operations to care and maintenance with effect from 8 April.”

According to international news agencies Bloomberg and Reuters, Zambian mines minister Richard Musukwa said in a state television broadcast that the company has declared force majeure, and planned to close operations for three months, but he said it has failed to provide evidence of what had triggered this common contractual clause.

Musukwa also reportedly said he rejected plans to lay off thousands of workers adding, “we cannot have a multinational company that can dictate to a legitimate government. Mopani Copper Mines and its parent, Glencore, must obey the Zambian law”.

However, MCM said its 5,000 permanent Zambian employees, excluding management, will be sent home on their base salary. About 9,000 affected unionised contractor employees will receive an ex gratia payment. Employees and their dependents will continue to receive health care and Mopani will remain committed to its corporate social responsibility projects.

The company said it would speak to the government and unions regarding the nature and duration of that support.

“Mopani believes that the transition to care and maintenance will help protect the company’s value and preserve the option to deliver our growth projects when market conditions improve.”

