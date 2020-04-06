News Leader
WATCH: Miners supplying Eskom to remain operational
Department of mineral resources & energy director-general Thabo Mokoena talks to Business Day TV about essential services in the mining sector during the 21-day lockdown
06 April 2020 - 21:17
The department of mineral resources & energy says a complete shutdown of the mining industry is not feasible.
Business Day TV spoke department director-general Thabo Mokoena to assess the sector's readiness for the 21-day lockdown.
Or listen to the full audio: