Companies / Mining

News Leader

WATCH: Miners supplying Eskom to remain operational

Department of mineral resources & energy director-general Thabo Mokoena talks to Business Day TV about essential services in the mining sector during the 21-day lockdown

06 April 2020 - 21:17
Picture: 123RF/Ryszard Parys
Picture: 123RF/Ryszard Parys

The department of mineral resources & energy   says a complete shutdown of the mining industry is not feasible.

Business Day TV spoke department director-general Thabo Mokoena to assess the sector's readiness for the 21-day lockdown.

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | SpotifyApple PodcastsPocket Casts | Player.fm 

Eskom won’t promise no load-shedding during lockdown

As nonessential operations shut down, power demand is expected to drop, but Eskom is loath to make promises it cannot keep
National
1 week ago

Glencore will continue to supply coal to Eskom during lockdown

Larger operations have not been materially affected by shutdowns around the world, the group says
National
1 week ago

Wescoal deemed an essential service provider

As an Eskom supplier the company will remain operational, but warns the industry is in uncharted territory.
Companies
1 week ago

SA fuel imports to drop, metal refineries open during lockdown

Energy minister Gwede Mantashe says coal mines supplying Eskom will remain open as will smelters and refineries, which means a flow of PGMs
National
1 week ago

Eskom coal suppliers exempt from lockdown

Only those providing essential services, including the maintenance of the power system, will be exempted
Companies
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Mines must return to work on April 17 ‘or face ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Cheap as it is, Sasol remains a gamble
Companies / Energy
3.
KFC owner withholds rent in SA amid lockdown
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Moody’s leaves MTN’s rating unchanged
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Woolworths executives take pay cut due to ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.