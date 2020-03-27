Companies / Mining

News Leader

WATCH: Why shutting down mining sector is not feasible

Mergence Corporate Solutions mining analyst Peter Major talks to Business Day TV about the mining activities during lockdown

27 March 2020 - 11:47 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/nirut123rf
Picture: 123RF/nirut123rf

Mineral Council SA’s lobbying has paid off — platinum group metal (PGM) production will continue during the national lockdown, albeit at significantly lower output levels.

Business Day TV talks to Mergence Corporate Solutions mining analyst Peter Major talks to Business Day TV about what the national lockdown period means for the sector.

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | SpotifyApple PodcastsPocket Casts | Player.fm 

MARKET WRAP: Gold shares lead JSE 4% higher ahead of lockdown

JSE extends winning streak to a third consecutive day
Markets
18 hours ago

Exxaro to list on the A2X in April

SA's largest coal miner will become the 36th company to list on the A2X, which has a combined market capitalisation of more than R1.5-trillion
Companies
2 days ago

Wescoal deemed an essential service provider

As an Eskom supplier the company will remain operational, but warns the industry is in uncharted territory.
Companies
2 days ago

Jubilee Metals profit soars as it expands suite to spur future revenue growth

Jubilee's platinum group metal and chrome production rockets, sending interim earnings to record highs
Companies
19 hours ago

Glencore will continue to supply coal to Eskom during lockdown

Larger operations have not been materially affected by shutdowns around the world, the group says
National
19 hours ago

Most read

1.
This is how Telkom, Cell C, Vodacom and MTN can ...
Companies
2.
Edcon faces collapse as sales fall at least R1.2bn
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Shopping malls cannot simply close overnight, ...
Companies / Property
4.
‘A massive corporate reckoning is coming’ about ...
Companies
5.
Moody’s downgrades Ford and BMW, warns of coming ...
Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.