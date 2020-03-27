News Leader
WATCH: Why shutting down mining sector is not feasible
Mergence Corporate Solutions mining analyst Peter Major talks to Business Day TV about the mining activities during lockdown
27 March 2020 - 11:47
Mineral Council SA’s lobbying has paid off — platinum group metal (PGM) production will continue during the national lockdown, albeit at significantly lower output levels.
Business Day TV talks to Mergence Corporate Solutions mining analyst Peter Major talks to Business Day TV about what the national lockdown period means for the sector.
Or listen to the full audio: