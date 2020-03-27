Companies / Mining

South32 cuts spending on assets as it seeks to save R2.8bn

The group is planning to save R2.8bn over the next 15 months, mostly by cutting spending related to sustaining production

27 March 2020 - 09:22 karl gernetzky
A sign adorns the building where Australian miner South32 has their office in Perth, Western Australia. Picture: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY
A sign adorns the building where Australian miner South32 has their office in Perth, Western Australia. Picture: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

South32, a supplier of coal to Eskom, intends to save $160m (R2.8bn) over the next 15 months by reducing exploration and spending on its assets due to the uncertainty caused by Covid-19.

Spending on capital related to sustaining production is expected to fall 10% in the group’s year to end-June, and 18% in its 2021 financial year, with the miner also delaying planned share buybacks.

“We will continue to review the evolving environment, to understand the impact on timelines for our development options and will take further action as required to prioritise long term value across the group,” the miner said.

The group said its balance sheet remained healthy, with reported net cash of $277m as of the end of December, including cash and cash equivalents of $1.4bn, no term debt and an undrawn $1.5bn revolving credit facility.

South32 has a market capitalisation of R99.3bn, and its share price has fallen 23.32% so far in 2020. The JSE’s all share index has fallen 21% over the same period of time.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Eskom-supplier South32 seeks clarity on lockdown

The miner has withdrawn its guidance for 2020 for its SA operations and will update the market when further information is available
Companies
3 days ago

Eskom coal suppliers exempt from lockdown

Only those providing essential services, including the maintenance of the power system, will be exempted
Companies
3 days ago

South32 reports profit plunge due to US-China trade war

Geopolitical tension in 2019 as a result of the US-China trade war weighed on some commodities, including manganese
Companies
1 month ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
This is how Telkom, Cell C, Vodacom and MTN can ...
Companies
2.
Edcon faces collapse as sales fall at least R1.2bn
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
‘A massive corporate reckoning is coming’ about ...
Companies
4.
Shopping malls cannot simply close overnight, ...
Companies / Property
5.
Distell to offload struggling wine farms
Companies / Industrials

Related Articles

South32 battles red tape over Eskom contracts

Features

South32 lowers SA coal production forecast

Companies / Mining

South32 in $145m Alaska base metals exploration venture

Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.