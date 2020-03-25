Wescoal deemed an essential service provider

Wescoal, a supplier of coal to Eskom, has been deemed an essential service provider and will remain operational during the 21-day lockdown, the company said on Wednesday.

“Coal producers and power stations are included as essential service in SA and are to remain operational,” Wescoal said in a statement. “Additionally, Wescoal supplies coal to other essential services like hospitals through our trading business. By virtue of this, it is an essential service-provider in the electricity and energy space.”

In a bid to arrest the rapid spread of the Covid-19 epidemic, the SA government will impose the lockdown as of midnight on Thursday. As of Wednesday morning, the number of cases in the country had risen to 709.