Platinum miners in deal to handle Amplats force majeure shock
Royal Bafokeng Platinum nears a payment agreement with company for concentrate deliveries
18 March 2020 - 14:41
UPDATED 18 March 2020 - 20:00
Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) has revived cash flows for major projects after the shock force majeure announcement by Anglo American Platinum early in March halted the refining of its output.
Amplats, which is the world number two platinum group metals (PGMs) supplier, triggered the clause in its contracts with customers and clients that allowed it to breach the terms because of an event beyond its control.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now