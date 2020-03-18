Companies / Mining Platinum miners in deal to handle Amplats force majeure shock Royal Bafokeng Platinum nears a payment agreement with company for concentrate deliveries BL PREMIUM

Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) has revived cash flows for major projects after the shock force majeure announcement by Anglo American Platinum early in March halted the refining of its output.

Amplats, which is the world number two platinum group metals (PGMs) supplier, triggered the clause in its contracts with customers and clients that allowed it to breach the terms because of an event beyond its control.