Sibanye reaches processing agreement with Amplats

The parties have reached an agreement in principle regarding processing after disruptions at facilities owned by Amplats

17 March 2020 - 13:14 karl gernetzky
Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman. Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA
Precious metals miner Sibanye-Stillwater said on Tuesday that it is finalising agreements with Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) regarding processing after disruptions at that company’s refineries.

Sibanye, which supplies platinum group metals (PGM) concentrate to Amplats under a toll agreement, said it has been been assessing spare processing capacity at its Marikana operations and at its precious metal refinery in Brakpan.

The group has now reached agreements in principle with Amplats regarding processing of all PGM-containing material produced from its Rustenburg and Platinum Mile operations, and approximately half the PGM-containing material produced from the Kroondal operations, it said.

“We welcome the finalisation of these arrangements with Anglo Platinum, which will largely offset the impact of the force majeure event on the Sibanye-Stillwater operations and result in a minimal impact on the production outlook for the SA PGM operations,” said CEO Neil Froneman.

Amplats, the world’s second-biggest source of PGM, declared force majeure on supplies of metals to customers in March. A company declares force majeure, a clause in all supply contracts with customers, to allow it to interrupt that supply if an extraordinary event happens.

After an explosion on February 10 at its Anglo converter plant, which treats smelted matte in preparation for putting it through a host of refining processes, Amplats started its second converter plant. However, that second plant had inexplicable water ingress, a dangerous situation when working with metals at very high temperatures.

“This poses a high risk of explosion and the company has determined that it has no other option but to temporarily shut down the phase B unit to ensure the safety of all employees, and avoid a catastrophic event,” Amplats said at the time. “It is anticipated that the repair works to fix the phase B unit will take approximately 80 days.”

The first plant is expected to return to service by the second quarter of 2021.

In morning trade on Tuesday, Sibanye’s share price was down 5.96% to R19.89, while the share price of Amplats was up 5.05% to R695.47.

With Allan Seccombe

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

