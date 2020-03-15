Amplats bucks the trend and leads SA’s platinum sector on safety
In a year when the platinum industry surpassed the country’s gold mines for fatalities, Amplats had a stellar safety performance
16 March 2020 - 05:06
Anglo American Platinum’s (Amplats) record performance with zero fatalities in 2019 was no accident. It came from the culmination of an intense focus on changing the mindset of the company’s workforce and rigorous discipline.
The achievement was all the more remarkable for the year in which the performance was achieved. The number of deaths at SA’s platinum mines in 2019 surpassed those of the country’s gold mines for the first time.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now