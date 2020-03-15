Companies / Mining Amplats bucks the trend and leads SA’s platinum sector on safety In a year when the platinum industry surpassed the country’s gold mines for fatalities, Amplats had a stellar safety performance BL PREMIUM

Anglo American Platinum’s (Amplats) record performance with zero fatalities in 2019 was no accident. It came from the culmination of an intense focus on changing the mindset of the company’s workforce and rigorous discipline.

The achievement was all the more remarkable for the year in which the performance was achieved. The number of deaths at SA’s platinum mines in 2019 surpassed those of the country’s gold mines for the first time.