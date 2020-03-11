Glencore’s Cape Town refinery embroiled in pay dispute

Contractors at Astron Energy’s Cape Town refinery, owned by Glencore, are protesting over pay as the company pursues a turnaround at the plant, the subsidiary says.

An annual maintenance shutdown has been under way at the 100,000bpd refinery, where workers employed by contractors providing services are in a wage dispute with their employers, Astron said in a reply to questions.

“The main grievance raised by these workers appears to relate to varying pay rates being paid by different contractors.”

Glencore’s local unit last year closed on its acquisition of 75% of Astron Energy in SA. The plant was previously owned by Chevron SA.

Astron is “currently meeting employee representatives to get a better understanding of their grievances and to assist in resolving these matters”, the company said.

“We look forward to engaging all parties to find a workable solution that helps us remain on schedule.”

