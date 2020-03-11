Companies / Mining

Glencore’s Cape Town refinery embroiled in pay dispute

Workers' main grievance appears to be varying pay rates paid by different contractors

11 March 2020 - 20:24 Paul Burkhardt
The logo of commodities trader Glencore is pictured in front of the company's headquarters in Baar, Switzerland File photo: Picture: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN
Contractors at Astron Energy’s Cape Town refinery, owned by Glencore, are protesting over pay as the company pursues a turnaround at the plant, the subsidiary says.

An annual maintenance shutdown has been under way at the 100,000bpd refinery, where workers employed by contractors providing services are in a wage dispute with their employers, Astron said in a reply to questions.

“The main grievance raised by these workers appears to relate to varying pay rates being paid by different contractors.”

Glencore’s local unit last year closed on its acquisition of 75% of Astron Energy in SA. The plant was previously owned by Chevron SA.

Astron is “currently meeting employee representatives to get a better understanding of their grievances and to assist in resolving these matters”, the company said.

“We look forward to engaging all parties to find a workable solution that helps us remain on schedule.”

Bloomberg

