Assore to delist from the JSE

Mining company Assore will buy out minority shareholders and delist from the JSE after 70 years on the bourse, it says.

The tightly held company, which produces iron ore, manganese and chrome, has been trading on the JSE since 1950 but has decided to delist for the sake of institutional shareholders who cannot easily trade shares because of its low liquidity.

Assore is 52.4% held by Oresteel Investments, which is owned by the Sacco family and Japan’s Sumitomo Corporation, 26.1% by the BEE entity, with the remaining 21.5% free float being held by various minorities. Of this small free float, 4.1% is held by various members of the Sacco family in their individual capacities, leaving only 17.4% as a “true” minority free float.

The board of Assore is proposing a scheme whereby the company will use its internal cash resources to buy back the 17.4% of its shares not held by Oresteel, BEE or the Sacco family.

Assore said the combination of this tightly held strategic shareholding together with the low share liquidity deterred potential institutional investors and resulted in the share price being “particularly volatile”. Assore was more suited to an unlisted environment, and its continued listing provided little benefit to strategic shareholders, it said.

The offer price is R320 a share for a total consideration of R7.8bn.

Assore’s share price was down 2.92% to close at R172.80 on Monday.

Following the transaction, the shareholdings of Oresteel, BEE and the Sacco family in Assore will be increased pro-rata to 63.4%, 31.6% and 5% respectively, and the company will be delisted from the JSE.

CEO Charles Walters described the development as the “end of an era” for Assore. The group had for “some time” been contemplating the offer, which “gives some of our long-standing and faithful minority shareholders an opportunity to exit their Assore shareholding at a fair long-term valuation and at a significant premium to the recent market”.

