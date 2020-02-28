African Rainbow Minerals ups dividend by a quarter as palladium price surges

Patrice Motsepe-chaired African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) upped its interim dividend to end-December by a quarter, with higher platinum group metal and iron ore prices offsetting lower prices for coal and manganese.

ARM increased its interim dividend 25% to 500c, reporting a two-thirds rise in group profit to R2.5bn. Revenue rose 31% to R5.9bn.

Headline earnings in the group’s platinum division almost tripled to R489m, amid surging platinum group metal prices in 2019, notably palladium and rhodium.

ARM Coal reported a headline loss of R101m, from earnings of R65m previously, as lower natural gas and renewable energy prices in Europe and the US put the price of thermal coal under pressure.

ARM Ferrous, which includes its iron ore, manganese and chrome divisions, saw a 13% fall in headline earnings to R1.8bn, with gains in iron ore offset by a fall in its manganese division.

While better than expected Chinese steel production supported iron ore, rising production of manganese, including in SA, put that commodity under pressure.

ARM said on Friday it expected volatility in commodity prices to persist in the short to medium term, driven by trade and geopolitical tensions, changing global growth expectations, and changes in monetary policies by global central banks.

A key focus would be on cost-containment, and energy-saving initiatives were being prioritised due to ongoing load-shedding, the company said.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za