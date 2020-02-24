News Leader
WATCH: How higher bullion prices boosted AngloGold
AngloGold Ashanti CEO Kelvin Dushnisky talks to Business Day TV about the company’s financial results
24 February 2020 - 09:32
Higher gold prices gave AngloGold Ashanti a boost, pushing annual headline earnings per share (HEPS) 71.6% higher, while free cash flow more than doubled to $448m.
This helped the miner increase its dividend payout by 57%.
Business Day TV caught up with CEO Kelvin Dushnisky for more details on the company’s results.