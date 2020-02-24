Companies / Mining

News Leader

WATCH: How higher bullion prices boosted AngloGold

AngloGold Ashanti CEO Kelvin Dushnisky talks to Business Day TV about the company’s financial results

24 February 2020 - 09:32 Business Day TV
AngloGold Ashanti CEO Kelvin Dushnisky. Picture: SUPPLIED
AngloGold Ashanti CEO Kelvin Dushnisky. Picture: SUPPLIED

Higher gold prices gave AngloGold Ashanti a boost, pushing annual headline earnings per share (HEPS) 71.6% higher, while free cash flow more than doubled to $448m.

This helped the miner increase its dividend payout by 57%.

Business Day TV caught up with CEO Kelvin Dushnisky for more details on the company’s results.

AngloGold rides into the sunset with saddlebags stuffed with dollars

A surging gold price boosts returns to shareholders as the company bids farewell to the world’s deepest mine
Companies
3 days ago

KELVIN DUSHNISKY: SA has a rich vein of expertise and remains AngloGold Ashanti’s nerve centre

CEO says decision to sell SA mines was not a vote of no-confidence in the country but a business move
Opinion
1 week ago

Harmony Gold: SA’s new gold mine champion

Harmony — once an industry upstart — is now the largest local player after AngloGold’s historic decision to exit SA
Money & Investing
4 days ago

End of an era as AngloGold exits SA

Third-largest gold miner sells its last local mining assets to Harmony Gold for about R4.4bn
Companies
1 week ago

AngloGold Ashanti nears decision time on two large asset sales

AngloGold is keeping its head down as speculation swirls that it may become a low-debt takeover target without SA risk
Companies
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.