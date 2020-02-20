Companies / Mining

WATCH: How Sibanye managed to recover strike-related losses

Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman talks to Business Day TV about its full-year results

20 February 2020 - 10:43 Business Day TV
Sibanye CEO Neal Froneman. Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA
Sibanye CEO Neal Froneman. Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA

Sibanye-Stillwater has swung back into profit, thanks to higher metal prices for precious metals and by its large platinum group metals (PGMs) output.

The world’s biggest PGMs producer, posted a taxed profit of R433m for the year to end-December 2019, compared with a R2.3bn loss the year before.

CEO Neal Froneman joined Business Day TV to talk about the numbers and how he is positioning the company for future growth.

