News Leader
WATCH: How Sibanye managed to recover strike-related losses
Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman talks to Business Day TV about its full-year results
20 February 2020 - 10:43
Sibanye-Stillwater has swung back into profit, thanks to higher metal prices for precious metals and by its large platinum group metals (PGMs) output.
The world’s biggest PGMs producer, posted a taxed profit of R433m for the year to end-December 2019, compared with a R2.3bn loss the year before.
CEO Neal Froneman joined Business Day TV to talk about the numbers and how he is positioning the company for future growth.