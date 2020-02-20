WATCH: How Sibanye managed to recover strike-related losses

Sibanye-Stillwater has swung back into profit, thanks to higher metal prices for precious metals and by its large platinum group metals (PGMs) output.

The world’s biggest PGMs producer, posted a taxed profit of R433m for the year to end-December 2019, compared with a R2.3bn loss the year before.

CEO Neal Froneman joined Business Day TV to talk about the numbers and how he is positioning the company for future growth.