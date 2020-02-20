SIBANYE CEO
SA risk puts carmakers off switching to platinum
20 February 2020 - 05:10
The prospect of increased exposure to SA’s political and economic risk is deterring carmakers from switching to platinum in their antipollution devices, despite a growing shortfall of palladium and rhodium, says Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman.
In the global platinum group metals (PGMs) industry, the question of if and when carmakers will substitute palladium with platinum is a pressing one that is posed to executives of producing companies.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now