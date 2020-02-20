Companies / Mining SIBANYE CEO SA risk puts carmakers off switching to platinum BL PREMIUM

The prospect of increased exposure to SA’s political and economic risk is deterring carmakers from switching to platinum in their antipollution devices, despite a growing shortfall of palladium and rhodium, says Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman.

In the global platinum group metals (PGMs) industry, the question of if and when carmakers will substitute palladium with platinum is a pressing one that is posed to executives of producing companies.