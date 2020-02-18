News leader
WATCH: Why Amplats CEO Chris Griffith chose to step down
Chris Griffith talks to Business Day TV about his decision to pursue other career opportunities
18 February 2020 - 10:14
Anglo American Platinum delivered a stellar annual performance and rewarded shareholders with a hefty dividend payout.
However, the numbers were overshadowed by the announcement of the CEO’s resignation.
Business Day TV spoke to Amplats CEO Chris Griffith about handing over the baton to his successor.
Or listen to the full audio: