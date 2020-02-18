Kumba reports stellar results, plays down coronavirus

Kumba Iron Ore expects the coronavirus outbreak in China, which is damping prices for the steel ingredient, to have a limited affect on iron ore prices this year.

Kumba, which is a 79%-owned Anglo American subsidiary, had a strong 2019, with iron ore prices increasing by 35% to $97 a tonne leading to free cash flow more than doubling to R17bn.

A final dividend of R15.99 a share brought the full-year return to shareholders to R46.78 a share, which equated to 92% of headline earnings, well above the company’s dividend policy.

In 2018, Africa's largest iron ore miner paid a full-year dividend of R30.24 a share.

Headline earnings, which strip out exceptional items to give investors a measure to judge year-on-year performance, increased to R50.88 a share from R30.28.

Kumba’s posttax profit increased to R21bn from R12.7bn. Tax jumped to R8bn from R4bn.

Operational difficulties during 2019 at the flagship Sishen mine and its sister mine Kolomela saw production fall to 42.4-million tonnes from the previous year’s 43.1-million.