Kumba reports stellar results, plays down coronavirus
The impact of the outbreak on sales to China has been muted, says Africa’s largest iron ore miner
Kumba Iron Ore expects the coronavirus outbreak in China, which is damping prices for the steel ingredient, to have a limited affect on iron ore prices this year.
Kumba, which is a 79%-owned Anglo American subsidiary, had a strong 2019, with iron ore prices increasing by 35% to $97 a tonne leading to free cash flow more than doubling to R17bn.
A final dividend of R15.99 a share brought the full-year return to shareholders to R46.78 a share, which equated to 92% of headline earnings, well above the company’s dividend policy.
In 2018, Africa's largest iron ore miner paid a full-year dividend of R30.24 a share.
Headline earnings, which strip out exceptional items to give investors a measure to judge year-on-year performance, increased to R50.88 a share from R30.28.
Kumba’s posttax profit increased to R21bn from R12.7bn. Tax jumped to R8bn from R4bn.
Operational difficulties during 2019 at the flagship Sishen mine and its sister mine Kolomela saw production fall to 42.4-million tonnes from the previous year’s 43.1-million.
The global iron ore market has been rattled by the outbreak of the coronavirus in China, the world’s largest steelmaker.
Transport restrictions within China and end-demand within the country for steel in the construction sector has been negatively affected.
“Steel mills have continued to operate and it has led to an increase in steel inventories. Because of those higher inventories, it is inevitable that steel mills will cut deeper and longer, but it is not expected to last too long. The general expectation is for a V-shaped, fairly sharp recovery,” said Timo Smit, Kumba’s executive head of marketing.
The Chinese government is pouring money into the economy at a level not seen since 2004’s outbreak of the Sars virus to provide a stimulus. There should be a general return to work in the country later this month and into March.
“It means there will be an affect on iron ore demand, but that will be offset by supply constraints we’ve seen so far this year. The net affect on supply and demand so far is quite limited,” Smit said.
“The affect on our sales is minimal. The overall affect, depending on how long this lasts, and if we’re back to normal by the middle of March, should be quite small,” he said.
The key aspect of Kumba’s business is the rail and port infrastructure to move iron ore from deep in the Northern Cape to the Saldanha port.
The Minerals Council SA has blamed constrained and expensive state-owned logistics as one of the factors curtailing the country’s mineral production.
The iron ore corridor is one of the best and most important businesses in Transnet, the rail and port utility. During 2019, ore railed to Saldanha increased by 3.4% to 42-million tonnes.
“The improved working relationship and collaboration with Transnet has been fundamental to the improvement in rail performance this year and we are continuing to build on the success achieved,” said Kumba CEO Themba Mkhwanazi.
Export sales held steady at 40-million tonnes during 2019.
Total sales, however, fell by 1.1-million tonnes because of the closure of ArcelorMittal SA’s Saldanha steel mill.
Kumba is exploring options to divert those sales to the export market, Mkhwanazi said.