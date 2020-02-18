Glencore posts first loss in four years after R42bn in writedowns

Diversified miner Glencore said on Tuesday it had written down its operations by about $2.8bn (R42bn) during its year to end-December, partially due the effect of the availability of cheap natural gas on its coal business.

The writedowns affected two Columbian coal operations, with the miner also impairing its Mutanda copper operation by $300m (R4.5bn), citing the effect of lower cobalt prices.

The company reported a net loss of $400m, from profit of $3.4bn, its first loss since 2015.

“Our performance in 2019 reflected the prolonged and uncertain trade deal negotiations, generally weaker prices for our key commodities and some operational challenges experienced at our ramp-up/development assets,” said CEO Ivan Glasenberg.

“Looking ahead, in the short term, we are closely watching coronavirus developments and potential scenario impacts on global growth and markets,” he said

The group’s priorities for 2020 included focus on further operational efficiencies, strengthening the company’s balance sheet, as well as managing changes in leadership, Glasenberg said.

At 11am on Tuesday Glencore’s share price was down 0.48% to R45.58, having lost 16.82% over the past 12 months.

