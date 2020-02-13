Companies / Mining

WATCH: How rand gold price pushed DRD Gold back into profitability

DRD Gold CFO Riaan Davel talks to Business Day TV about the company’s performance

13 February 2020 - 09:42 Business Day TV
Gold Refinery gold shavings. Picture: AFP PHOTO / OZAN KOSE
Gold Refinery gold shavings. Picture: AFP PHOTO / OZAN KOSE

An increase in gold production and a rise in the average rand gold price has boosted DRD Gold back into profitability.

The company’s Ergo and Far West Gold Recoveries units outperformed, helping the group report a six-fold increase in interim operating profit.

CFO Riaan Davel joined Business Day TV to discuss what lies ahead for the company.

