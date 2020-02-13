News Leader
WATCH: How rand gold price pushed DRD Gold back into profitability
DRD Gold CFO Riaan Davel talks to Business Day TV about the company’s performance
13 February 2020 - 09:42
An increase in gold production and a rise in the average rand gold price has boosted DRD Gold back into profitability.
The company’s Ergo and Far West Gold Recoveries units outperformed, helping the group report a six-fold increase in interim operating profit.
CFO Riaan Davel joined Business Day TV to discuss what lies ahead for the company.
Or listen to the full audio: